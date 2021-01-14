Rally royalty: Incredible collection of Group B icons to cross auction block

Ask any motorsport enthusiast about their favourite era of racing, and they'd probably mention Group B rally at some point. It was a time where big power, big wings, and big egos ruled the gravel roads.

Unfortunately, it met an untimely end when the series was pulled due to the sheer amount of fatalities, but the motorsport world was left with a bunch of awesome, turbocharged rally beasts.

Loved for the ginormous wings, arched fenders, and wide tyres, the cars were pushing upwards of 300kW on some stages, with curb weights hovering around the 800kg mark.

If you are interested in collecting a few of these beasts and have a few million burning a hole in your back pocket, no less than seven of these beasts will be crossing the auction block at the upcoming ‘Parisienne 2021’.

At the top of the price list is a 1998 Audi Sport Quattro S1 that has an estimated sale price of $2 million. Next are a pair of Lancias — a Delta S4 and a 037 which both look like they've rolled right out of the '80s.

The Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution is estimated to sell for $1.2 million, and the (arguably coolest car of the lot) Renault 5 Maxi Turbo has been hit with an estimate of $1 million.

An MG Metro 6R4 and Ford RS200 round out the Group B listings, both with a sale estimate in the $800,000 region.

According to the auction page, all the cars in the collection have been part of a museum collection for the last few years, and while they look to be in good condition, would “benefit from a general overhaul before getting back on the road”.

The auction is set to take place on the 5th of February.