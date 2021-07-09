RAM confirms not one, but two electric utes for production

Overnight, the automotive giant Stellantis revealed its plan to undo all its environmental wrongdoings over the past decade, and revealed a plethora of electric vehicles across its different brands.

Among the new battery-powered vehicles that were confirmed for production, it was revealed that RAM is planning on building not one, but two all-electric utes, to take on Ford's new F-150 Lightning.

Unsurprisingly, the first electric ute that came up was based on the 1500, which is RAM's best-selling vehicle, so creating a battery-powered variant was a give-in.

As a slightly more unexpected announcement, it was revealed that RAM also plans on building an all-electric mid-size ute that should be similar to the double-cab utes that we see in New Zealand.

This smaller variant is said to join the market between 2024 and 2026, and make use of a monocoque 'car' platform. This should give it a similar payload and to something like a Ford Ranger.

Set to measure in at 5400mm long and 2000mm wide, it will be around 50mm shorter than your standard double-cab Toyota Hilux.

Stellantis are planning on using this STLA platform for all manner of vehicles, and has already confirmed that it will feature multiple electric motors, capable of producing up to 600kW in flagship models.

In terms of range, this STLA platform is reportedly going to make use of cobalt-free batteries, and be capable of up to 800km of driving off a single charge.

The only question that remains is as to if these new utes will be built in a right-hand drive layout or not. Stellantis is yet to release any detail around this question, but considering the potential sales across New Zealand and Australia, we'd be surprised if it didn't come in both layouts.