Ram is creating an EV ute, and it wants your input

Ram has recently announced that it'll be joining the world of the EV, with its first electric ute coming in the not too distant future.

The company has already confirmed it will deliver the Ram 1500 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in 2024, but it's seeking your help.

In a program it's calling the Ram Revolution, Ram is seeking feedback on how to make it's electric ute perfect. The electric ute is nothing new, and Ram is already a tad behind its competitors with the likes of the Rivian R1T already delivering and the Ford F-150 Lightning due in some markets this year.

But being behind the game doesn't bother Ram. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Ram sees this as an opportunity to reflect and refine its electric ute in the hopes of beating the competition.

A way to do this, is to seek feedback from its customers through Ram Revolution, with the RamRevolution.com hub serving as a platform to give future customers the inside scoop on the upcoming EV, while also allowing them to share their thoughts and ideas during the development process.

The automakers say that "the Ram Revolution insider program will provide consumers with unique content and a closer connection with the Ram brand and its EV philosophy."

The Ram Real Talk Tour also promises to extend the conversation further, serving as "a series of year-long conversations with truck owners to better understand what an electric pickup truck must do to meet their real-world needs."

Ram is planning to have all-electric vehicles in most of its market segments by 2025 and hopes to have a full range of electric utes no later than 2030.