Ram unveils ute of the future

The ute of the future is taking shape and space saved by ditching internal combustion engines, gearboxes and four-wheel-drive hardware will make new features possible for pick-up trucks.

American pick-up specialist Ram has unveiled its vision for a next-gen ute in the Ram 1500 Revolution, a vehicle that goes well beyond what similar-sized models offer today.

A more spacious cabin positioned further forward on the car’s body delivers seven-seat versatility, making it more attractive to families, while tradies will appreciate “pass-through” storage for long objects that can be loaded into the tray, before running through the interior of the car, into the under-bonnet “frunk” where an engine would normally be found.

Ram says the car can accommodate 18-foot-long items with the tailgate closed. Both ends of the concept car’s tray fold down, allowing easy access between the cabin and cargo bed.

The company says the electric ute will go into production in 2024, but hasn’t revealed technical details surrounding its powertrain. We don’t know how much power the car will have, or how big its battery might be.

But Ram promises to best rivals such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV, suggesting it will have plenty of grunt and range. It might be able to match Ford’s extraordinary ability to run power tools from its main battery.

Next-gen tech in Ram’s electric ute includes headlights capable of project images onto walls, doors that unlock with facial recognition and a semi-autonomous self-driving systems that work when the driver is outside the car.

For example, someone working on a roadside construction site could have the car follow them at walking pace while they fetch traffic cones out of the tray. A fold-away steering wheel is unlikely to make production, and an electronically tintable sunroof feels too indulgent for work vehicles.

But you can bet that future Ram models will have similar styling to the show car, including illuminated badges and new “tuning fork” headlights that Ram insists are “brutiful” – brutal yet beautiful.

Enormous 24-inch wheels with 35-inch tyres might make it into production alongside luxury touches such as powered side steps and an enormous central touchscreen.

The production car will no doubt be on the wish list for Ram Trucks New Zealand, but we have no word on that at this early stage.