Ranger Raptor-rival: Nissan's rugged new Navara Pro-4X revealed

First making an appearance back in 2019 on the Navara N-Trek, Nissan has revived the Warrior badge for the current-generation Navara Pro-4X, turning it into a rugged ute to challenge Ford's Ranger Raptor.

Featuring the same recipe of modifications as the last Navara Warrior, this new rugged workhorse should be capable of tackling some serious terrain, as only the towbar, wheels and tyres are direct carryover parts.

Click here to view all Nissan Navara listings on DRIVEN

In terms of suspensions componentry, the springs and shock absorbers have been retuned for this application. They also work with the Pro-4X's higher payload of 952kg in the auto, and 961kg in the manual.

On the outside of the Warrior, it gets a hoopless bullbar that will reportedly work with all of the Navara's active safety systems such as autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning and driver attention assist.

Like other ute packages, this bullbar gets a lightbar integrated into it, and is powder-coated with a special formula to prevent scratches and other marks. For the first time, this bullbar will also be compatible with a winch.

Despite the hefty exterior and suspension changes, the Navara Pro-4X's drivetrain remains untouched in the Warrior, still using the 2.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine.

140kW and 450Nm are the two magic numbers that you need to know for this package, and they should be sufficient to propel you through a puddle of any size.

Like the standard Pro-4X, the choice of an automatic or a six-speed manual transmission is present with the Warrior package.

New Zealand availability is yet to be confirmed, but considering that the last Warrior was sold locally, we can imagine that it will make it over the Tasman.