Raptor R: Ford brings the fight to RAM by revealing 700HP Shelby-powered F-150

Despite the rising cost of fuel, and the rise in popularity of electric power in the automotive world, American brands don't seem to be too phased, as they're pushing on with insane supercharged V8-powered vehicles.

The most recent example of this is Ford's new F-150 Raptor R, which brings the fight to RAM's supercharged TRX with baja-ready suspension and a V8 sourced from the Shelby GT500.

Yes, that's right. Ford has created what it's calling the "ultimate Raptor" by stuffing the supercharged 5.2-litre V8 from the most ridiculous Shelby Mustang ever into their most popular truck.

The result is the Raptor R, and with 522kW (or 700HP) and 868Nm on tap, it only falls short of the TRX by a couple of kW, meaning that it's going to be an absolute beast on any terrain.

According to Ford, the Raptor R's supercharger pulley system is optimised for off-road usage by delivering maximum torque down low.

“We’ve heard our customers demanding the sound and power of a V8 back in Raptor,” said Widmann. “That’s not something we were going to rush. This supercharged 5.2-liter V8 is the ideal fusion of high-density power paired with the third generation Raptor’s all-new rear suspension and shocks to deliver a one-two punch that goes far beyond the sum of its parts.”

Underneath, it gets five-link rear suspension with extra long trailing arms to maintain composure on really rough terrain. It also gets 24-inch coil springs and Fox Live Valve shocks that have 13 inches of travel at the front, and 14 inches at the rear.

As you'd expect, the Raptor R gets a lot of strengthening to help with harsh terrain including a transmission cover, a larger driveshaft, and a deeper oil pan to help with steep grades.

In terms of aesthetics, it's by far the most ridiculous-looking Raptor yet. It gets a "Power Dome" on the bonnet, and widened guards at the front and the rear.

Though we doubt Ford New Zealand will considering bringing these beasts into the country, the price would be spectacular if it did happen. Over in America, the Raptor R has been priced at US$110,000 which equals NZD$180,000.