Raptor rival? Roush unveils an off-road performance kit for the Ford Ranger

While America may have the biggest and baddest utes on earth, the one thing that we have over them is Ford's Ranger Raptor, as the bouncy off-road ute is only sold in base form over there.

The fact that Americans really want our little Raptor is somewhat ironic, as they have the option of heading down to a local dealership and buying an F-150 Raptor — something that many Kiwis can only dream of doing.

To remedy this situation, well-known Ford tuners Roush has revealed a kit for the US Ranger, and it looks pretty tough. This "off-road performance package" features almost all the goodies that the Ranger Raptor makes use of, except for the diesel engine.

Just like the real deal, this Roush kit includes wider fenders to keep the massive wheels in check. These blacked-out 18-inch rims are wrapped in 32-inch Grabber all-terrain tyres.

Suspension is handled by a Fox Racing system that looks a lot like what Ford uses on its Ranger Raptor, and we can imagine it'd also be designed for high-speed off-road use.

Other exterior modifications include a new Raptor-inspired front grille, custom LED lights, fender vent badges, and Roush puddle lamps. There's also a few Roush stickers thrown in for good measure.

On the inside, the Ranger gets new leather seats, and rubber floor mats to keep things tidy. Unlike most aftermarket utes, these don't look like questionable racing seats, making them one thousand times more comfortable from the outset.

Unfortunately, this kit is exclusively offered on American-spec Rangers, so probably won't ever be sold here in New Zealand. If you are a massive fan of what you see, you could always look into importing the parts yourself, but buying a Ranger Raptor will be the easier bet.