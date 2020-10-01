Raptor who? Great Wall reveals an incredibly tough off-road ute

When RAM whipped the covers off the TRX earlier this year, it was impossible to miss, with almost every single automotive publication around the world going bananas for the supercharged truck.

It seems that Chinese manufacturer Great Wall doesn't want RAM to get all the glory when it comes to big trucks, as it used the Beijing Auto Show to unveil a behemoth of its own.

Dubbed the Black Bullet, this beast is based on the Pao ute, but features a plethora of upgrades to increase its off-road ability, and on-road presence.

At the front of the truck, a bespoke steel bumper sits above a skid plate, and features a pair of LED lights. Moving up, the bonnet features a massive hood scoop, and a snorkel runs up the windscreen.

Like all good off-road utes, it rides on massive mud tyres which are wrapped around a set of bead-locking wheels. A set of huge fender flares keep these enormous wheels in check, and are flanked by chunky running boards.

At the back, things take a turn with a massive spare wheel holder that somewhat defeats the purpose of the rear tray. More strane additions back here include the chrome tail pipes and rear-mounted winch.

On the inside, the Black Bullet looks more luxury sedan than it does off-roader with white diamond-stitched leather upholstry, and an Alcantara-covered dash.

If the Black Bullet wasn't enough to steal the show for Great Wall, the Chinese brand also unveiled a new sedan concept that takes design inspirtaion from four-doors of yesteryear.

Dubbed the Futurist, this car is possibly the best-looking vehicle Great Wall has ever released — let's hope that it becomes a reality!