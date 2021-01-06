Raptor who? Supercharged RAM 1500 TRX emerges for sale in NZ

For a few years now, FCA or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have been cramming the supercharged 6.2-litre V8 or Hellcat engine into almost everything that has an engine bay big enough.

There are the obvious ones like the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats, but then there's also the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which is one of the fastest ways to get the kids to school thanks to its mammoth power figure.

Click here to view all RAM listings on DRIVEN

Arguably the coolest application of this engine comes in the form of the recently-unveiled RAM 1500 TRX which is a monster to put it lightly. Built to compete with the likes of Ford's F-150 Raptor, it's quite the competent package.

Alongside the whopping supercharged V8 beneath the bonnet pumping out 523kW and 881Nm of torque, the TRX sits on a beefed-up 1500 platform that's ready to take on any terrain.

Like America's Raptor, it uses Baja-styled suspension that possesses no less than 14 inches of travel. It also sits 2 inches higher and 8 inches wider than a standard 1500 truck.

This high-performance Bilstein Blackhawk adaptive suspension allows it to fly over sand dunes and smash through rough terrain without giving a second thought.

When it comes to on-road performance, the 2.8-tonne TRX will complete the 0-100km/h sprint in just under five seconds - which is a feat of nature in itself.

For the asking price of $269,700, not only do you get the priviledge of being the first TRX owner in New Zealand, but this example comes loaded with a heap of optional extras including 18-inch beadlock alloys and the TRX Carbon Fibre package.

Click here to view the listing