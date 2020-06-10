Raptor who? Tuner turns the Ford Ranger into a show spec off-roader

According to international reports, we're only a year or so out from the next generation Ford Ranger, but Polish-based tuners Carlex believes that this model has a little more life left in it.

While it probably doesn't feature the same off-road ability as the range-topping Ranger Raptor, this ute doesn't hold anything back on the aesthetics front, and would most likely scare small children.

Arguably the biggest change made to the Ranger here is the front bumper. Like most body kits, we doubt that it serves any practical function, and it doesn't look like a winch can be mounted on it, but it looks good. You'll also notice that the grille has been swapped out for a 'Carlex' branded one.

Along the side, a set of huge fender flares have been installed to house the all-terrain tyres wrapped around the 18-inch wheels. A pair of Carlex branded running bars have also been added here.

In terms of off-road upgrades, a suspension lift kit has been installed and a skid plate has been added underneath the engine. Arguably the coolest addition in the sports bar, which actually has a use here.

According to the release, it doubles as a bike rack, with the wheels slotting into the bar above the cabin.

On the inside, Carlex has replaced the standard seats with a set of Alcantara covered sports seats. It's hard to say how comfy that bizarre pattern would really be, but again, it looks cool.

Unfortunately, the 3.2-litre turbo diesel engine has been left untouched. While this is more than enough to get the job done, this Ranger would be the perfect candidate for a 5.0-litre V8 from the Mustang.