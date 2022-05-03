Rare 1971 Chevrolet Corvette ZR2 convertible up for auction

An ultra-rare 1971 one-of-two Chevrolet Corvette ZR2 convertible is hitting the auction block this month and is tipped to sell between $1,000,000-$1,200,000 USD.

The vehicle comes from the Ed Foss collection it's one of only 12 ZR2 package-equipped Corvettes ever made. It also just so happens to have the lowest mileage on any ZR2 known in existence, with only 8,702 miles on the odometer and is completely unrestored. That makes the one-of-two vehicle even more special.

The Corvette ZR2 was often called "Zora's Racer" after Zora Arkus-Duntov, who's known as the "Father of the Corvette."

The vehicle has always had an air of mystery around it, as the automaker didn't do much press on the car before its release, nor did it host any press drives for any automotive journalists.

It was a very expensive car in its day, priced at $7,243 which includes an additional $1,747 on top of the $5,496 starting price for the ZR2 package. This specific example is finished in Brands Hatch Green colour, with a black leather interior and wood trim.

The ZR2 package came with a 454 cubic-inch LS6 V8 engine, a four-speed Muncie "Rock-Crusher" manual transmission, bigger brakes, a higher-capacity radiator, and upgraded suspension.

As if the car wasn't special enough as is, it also just so happened to have won the MCACN Triple Diamond Award and the NCRS Top Flight Award 2017.

It'll be auctioned off in the Mecum auction in Indianapolis on May 13th.