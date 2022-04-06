Rare 1982 Ferrari BB 512i to sell at auction this weekend

Webb’s is set to bring an exquisite range of collector’s cars to auction this weekend.

The sale will take place at 2pm on Sunday at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane, with a total of 49 lots going under the hammer.

The auction includes vintage and luxury vehicles with indicative prices ranging from $3000 to over half a million.

The market for collector’s cars has surged in recent years, with Kiwi car enthusiasts digging deep into their pockets for standout vehicles.

Appreciating prices have seen many highly desirable vehicles come out of the woodwork, as owners find a reason to part with their treasured cars. The range in this auction amply demonstrates this effect.

Headline items include a 1960 Jaguar XK150, which oozes class. This vehicle is expected to go for somewhere between $280,000 and $320,000. A 1973 Porsche 911 2.4s Targa in showroom condition is set to go for over $320,000.

The star of the show, however, is a 1982 Ferrari BB 512i, which is one of only 43 ever produced in right-hand drive. It has a staggering price estimate of $550,000 - $650,000.

“New Zealanders love classic cars. We have seen a surge in demand from up and down the country – our phones have been ringing constantly. It’s amazing to see interest in this auction coming from car lovers of all stripes, from those in rural communities through to inner city dwellers. That speaks to broad appeal of these beautiful cars. With price points ranging from $3,000 - $5,000 for a 1996 Peugot 306 through to $550,000 - $650,000 for the Ferrari BB 512i, there is truly something for every budget,” says Caolàn McAleer, Head of Collector’s Cars, Webb’s.

Collectible vehicles have proven to be excellent investments, being tangible assets that are often valued according to scarcity. It is notable that many of the gems presented in this catalogue have production numbers of less than a hundred.

Such vehicles are likely to appreciate in value. All of the vehicles in

this auction are in the kind of outstanding condition that speaks to a history of proud ownership.

Each of them has a particular character that will appeal to different personalities. These are cars of impeccable quality, design and provenance.

Viewing Times

Wednesday 6 April 10am - 4pm

Thursday 7 April 10am - 4pm

Friday 8 April 10am - 4pm

Saturday 9 April 10am - 4pm

Sunday 10 April 10am - 12pm

Preview Evening

Wednesday 6 April 6pm - 8pm

Live Auction

Sunday 10 April 2pm

Preview Evening, Viewing & Auction Location

Pavilion 3, ASB Showgrounds

217 Green Lane West

Epsom

Auckland 1051

Please see the full catalogue here.