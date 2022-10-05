Rare 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R Nismo appears for auction

A rare 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R, modified by Nissan Motorsports International (NISMO), has appeared for auction.

The Pulsar GTI-R was developed as a road-going model, built and approved for WRC Group A competition.

This specific car is number 13 of just 21 examples and was apparently owned by Takao Katagiri, the CEO of NISMO, before it was purchased by the selling dealer and imported to the US in January 2022, where it was displayed at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The car is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, with the bid sitting at $20,500 US ($35,759 NZD), with 8 days until the auction closes.

It features a turbocharged 2.0-litre SR20DET inline-four engine, with a five-speed manual gearbox and an ATTESA all-wheel-drive system.

It also has a NISMO-branded intercooler, and a NISMO strut tower brace spans the engine bay.

It's painted in white with a blue, red, and black livery, with grey cloth upholstery. It has white-painted 14″ NISMO wheels, with new tires that were installed in 2022.

It also features a model-specific front bumper, vented hood, and a hatch-mounted spoiler, with GTi-R NISMO graphics on the quarter panels.

The car in question has reportedly travelled 4,700 kilometres and includes an AM/FM radio, a roll bar, and a rear strut tower brace.

