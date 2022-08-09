Rare Ford XB Falcon John Goss Special discovered in farm shed

A classic Ford XB Falcon John Goss Special has been uncovered in an Australian farm shed.

The very rare John Goss Special, based on the XB Falcon 500 Hardtop, was first introduced by Ford Australia to celebrate John Goss’ Bathurst 1000 endurance race win in 1974.

Production only ran between July 1975 and November 1975, and while it's unclear exactly how many examples were built, it's estimated to be between 260 and 800 units.

It was only recently that this Falcon John Goss Special was discovered in a South Australian farm shed by The Muscle Car Shop, which had apparently been there since 1988.

As expected for a car that's been sitting idle for 34 years, it's covered by a thick layer of dirt. But reportedly, it's free of rust.

Underneath the dirt layer lies a Polar White paint job, contrasted by Emerald Green on the bonnet, front bumper, wheel arches, rear bumper, rocker panels, and rear fascia. There are also bright orange accents splayed across the exterior.

Powering the vehicle is a 4.9-litre Cleveland V8 that back in its day was good for 179kW and 414 Nm of torque. This was either paired with a four-speed manual transmission or a three-speed automatic to drive the rear wheels, but it's not clear what this particular model features.

Just how much work will need to go into the car to restore it to it's former glory isn't clear, but recently, another restored example sold for AU$250,000 ($277,814 NZD).