Rare Porsche 959SC "Reimagined" by Canepa for sale

A one-of-fifty Porsche 959 “Reimagined” By Canepa, or 959SC, is up for sale.

When it was initially released back in 1986, it was the fastest road-going production car there was.

Bruce Canepa, a famous Porsche tuner, a 959 in 1987 when the car wasn't able to be imported to the U.S. due to not meeting Federal Motor Safety Standards (FMVSS). He decided, 10 years later, to tune the already incredible vehicle into an even greater and more capable car.

Canepa upgraded almost every single component in the car, which resulted in the 959 “Reimagined” By Canepa, or 959SC for short.

The 959SC produced 596kW of power and 813.5 Nm of torque. It took thousands of man-hours to build. For each build, over 3,000 individual pieces are restored, rebuilt, or upgraded. Upgrades were made to the car’s engine, drivetrain, suspension, and brake systems.

Now, one of the fifty 959SCs in existence is up for sale.

The car in question holds chassis number 003. It's painted in the shade of Emerald Green with a matching green interior.

Its 2.85-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, was capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 313.9kph.

The original 959S coilover system was upgraded with Penske custom valved shocks and titanium coil-over springs, and the car is fitted with 18-inch wheels.

Improvements were also made to the audio system, lighting, exhaust, and more.

The price for the vehicle is "available upon request", a.k.a, way out of your price range. As you can imagine for an incredible vehicle like this, the value will be truly immense.