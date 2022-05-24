Rare Shelby Cobra CSX4000 hits the auction block

A rare Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster hits the auction block next month.

And while the listing states it's a 1965 model, the car in question was actually built in the early 2000s when Shelby launched the CSX4000 series as a tribute to the original car.

There were only 40 vehicles ever made, making the car even rarer. This is number 29 of 40, and it's one of just five examples to feature a hand-crafted, polished aluminium body. The aluminium panels highlight the iconic design of the vehicle, and the 15-inch Trigo wheels and vintage Goodyear Eagle Billboard racing tyres complete the look. The car also sports a chrome roll hoop and side exiting exhausts.

The car is powered 427 cubic-inch Stroker V8 that produces 399kW and 739 Nm of torque. The four-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels is paired with two Holley four-barrel carburettors.

Inside the car, you'll find black leather upholstery across the dashboard and seats, with a wooden-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel. The dash was also personally signed by Carroll Shelby.

The car was sold for US$205,000 on Bring a Trailer back in August 2020.