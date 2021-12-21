Recap: All the 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year winners revealed
Just recently, the Toyota GR Yaris was announced as the 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year, but alongside this grand award, there were a few other category winners.
These categories cover everything from light commercial to performance, hybrid to all-electric, so the whole automotive industry is covered.
Overall winner: Toyota GR Yaris
People's Choice winner: Tesla Model 3
Best Small SUV: Toyota Yaris Cross
Best Medium SUV: Toyota RAV4
Best Large SUV: Kia Sorento
Best Passenger car: Tesla Model 3
Best Light Commercial Vehicle: Toyota Hilux
Best Clean & Green Hybrid: Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Best Clean & Green PHEV: Ford Escape PHEV
Best Clean & Green BEV: Peugeot e-208 GT
Best Luxury car: Hyundai Ioniq 5
Best Sports/Performance car: Toyota GR Yaris
Safety Award winner: Subaru Outback