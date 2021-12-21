Recap: All the 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year winners revealed

Just recently, the Toyota GR Yaris was announced as the 2021 AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year, but alongside this grand award, there were a few other category winners.

These categories cover everything from light commercial to performance, hybrid to all-electric, so the whole automotive industry is covered.

Overall winner: Toyota GR Yaris

People's Choice winner: Tesla Model 3

Best Small SUV: Toyota Yaris Cross

Best Medium SUV: Toyota RAV4

Best Large SUV: Kia Sorento

Best Passenger car: Tesla Model 3

Best Light Commercial Vehicle: Toyota Hilux

Best Clean & Green Hybrid: Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Best Clean & Green PHEV: Ford Escape PHEV

Best Clean & Green BEV: Peugeot e-208 GT

Best Luxury car: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Best Sports/Performance car: Toyota GR Yaris

Safety Award winner: Subaru Outback