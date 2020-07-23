Record-breaking Bimmer: 1988 E30 M3 sells for $375,000

The humble E30 M3 is known as one of the nest BMWs ever built, and because of this, values have slowly been creeping up into the six-figure region each year, but this is genuinely insane.

Just yesterday, a 1988 M3 managed to overtake some of Japan's best in the second-hand auction value scale, and sell for a mind-blowing US$250,000, which equals $375,000 over here.

Looking like it rolled right out of a late eighties showroom, the M3 in question is in immaculate condition. Just 12,000km is shown on the clock, meaning that it covered less than 400km each year since being built.

Under the hood sits a factory-fresh 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine that's paired with a manual transmission, but after selling for this much, we doubt that clutch is going to get much use.

Almost every single aspect of this car features matching numbers to the original, the car currently wears replacement wheels and tyres, but the original basket weaves and Goodyear tyres were included in the sale.

Despite this immaculate condition, this final sale price is completely unjustified, and only serves to boost prices of other E30 M3s currently on the market. You could literrally build another from the ground up for cheaper.

We can pretend that the new owner will actually be willing to put some mileage on the old BMW, but everyone is well aware that is going to be parked up in a climate-controlled garage, only to ever see the light of day when it is sold on again.