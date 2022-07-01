Red Bull announces plans to build F1-inspired road-going hypercar

Red Bull has announced plans to offer its vision for the ultimate track car, developing a two-seat hypercar inspired by its Formula 1 machines.

The racing team will join the likes of Ferrari and McLaren in an elite club of manufacturers who established roots in racing before turning their attention to limited-edition road cars.

Details surrounding the new Red Bull RB17 are relatively scarce.

Red Bull says it will be powered by a V8 hybrid motor with more than 820kW of purebred power.

Like an F1 machine, it will have a carbon fibre chassis with aerodynamic bodywork.

But it won’t look like an F1 car.

Designed by renowned aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, the RB17 will have what Red Bull promises will be “the most advanced ground effect package available in a series production car”.

A teaser drawing accompanying the team’s announcement suggests it will have long, flowing bodywork with voluptuous curves surrounding its wheels.

The car follows Red Bull’s partnership with Aston Martin that resulted in the V12-powered Valkyrie hypercar. Originally intended to be a joint project, the relationship between Red Bull and Aston Martin has soured to the point where the British outfits are now rivals on road and track.

Wealthy car enthusiasts look set to benefit from the divorce, though they will need to pay handsomely for the privilege.

Red Bull says its RB17 will cost at least £5 million ($8.82 million) plus taxes.

Only 50 examples of the car will be built, promising exclusivity for those lucky enough to snare one.

Red Bull says customers will get access to special driving simulators, track days, driver training events and other special experiences.

