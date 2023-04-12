Red letter day: most powerful BMW M 'car' ever is a $340k electric SUV

BMW M has upped the ante for its XM SUV with a brace of new "Label Red" models. The XM might be a large SUV, but it's also only the second bespoke M-model in the brand's history after the 1978 M1 (all others have been based on existing BMW production models). It's also the first M plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

But the new Red Label models ramp things up further. The 4.4-litre V8 combustion engine and "M Hybrid" plug-in electric drive system (25.7kWh battery, 83km range) make 550kW/1000Nm, increases of 70kW/200Nm over the standard XM and gaining it status as the most powerful production M-car ever.

The XM Label Red will cost $334,900 when it joins the New Zealand range at the end of this year (the price of the standard XM has not yet been revealed).

There's an even more highly specified version, the Label Red Edition, with exterior paint finish in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black metallic: just five of those are heading our way, at $339,900 (global production is limited to 500).

In the Label Red, the V8 plays a greater part in the power delivery than the standard XM. The combustion engine alone makes 430kW at 5600rpm, while peak torque is 750Nm – an increase of 100Nm over the engine in the standard XM – and is on tap from 1800-5400rpm.

The permanently excited M Hybrid synchronous motor is integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. It contributes up to 145kW and develops nominal torque of 280Nm. A pre-gearing stage patented by BMW is used to increase the torque produced by the motor to an effective maximum of 450Nm at the transmission input for the motor.

The Label Red can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system has a rear-biased setup and is "particularly pronounced" in 4WD Sport mode, says BMW. There's an electronically controlled differential lock in the rear axle, while the M Sport differential brings a "need-based and fully variable" distribution of drive torque between the left and right rear wheels.

Standard equipment for the XM Label Red includes adaptive M suspension Professional (electronically controlled dampers and active roll stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort) and Integral Active Steering.

The M Sport braking system comprises six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes at the front and single-piston, floating-calliper units at the rear.

The distinguishing features of the flagship XM variant include an accent band in Toronto Red metallic, although a black accent band also can be specified. Red extends to the model badges and the wheel inserts. The Label Red for NZ is fitted as standard with 22-inch light-alloy wheels and can be fitted with 23-inch light-alloy wheels as a no-cost option. The surrounds for the BMW M kidney grille and diffuser elements are finished in black high-gloss.

Customers can choose from more than 50 BMW Individual special paint finishes, including Urban Green, Petrol Mica metallic, Anglesey Green metallic and Sepia metallic.