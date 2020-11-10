Release your inner Ghostbuster with Lego's new 2000-piece ECTO-1 set

Over the years, Lego has released some incredibly cool car-related sets, ranging from VW Beetles, to the recently-released Land Rover Defender set that accidentally leaked the actual off-roader.

To celebrate the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, Lego has decided to turn its attention towards the iconic ECTO-1 wagon, with a set that is comprised of 2000 pieces.

Click here to view all Cadillac listings on DRIVEN

To please a significant portion of the Ghostbusters fanbase, this 2021 movie will pick up where the 1989 sequel left off, rather than acknowledge the controversial 2016 sequel.

Based on a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor hearse, the wagon underwent some serious modifications to become the ECTO-1, all of which are included in this incredibly detailed set.

Due to the nature of the Lego set and the heavily-modified wagon, builders can build the ECTO-1 that they want, either skipping or adding the plethora of optional extras as they go.

According to Lego Design Master Michael Psiaki, this model is "crammed full of authentic features and Easter Eggs" for builders to come across as they assemble the car.

As you'd know, Lego charges quite a premium for its more complex sets, and this one is set to go on sale for US$199 which equals around $300 over here. So while it's not exactly cheap, it's still a bit less than the Lamborghini Sian set that goes for around $800.