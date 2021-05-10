Home / News / Relive the golden years with this immaculate Mitsubishi Galant VR-4

Relive the golden years with this immaculate Mitsubishi Galant VR-4

By Andrew Sluys • 10/05/2021
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution has become a known name thanks to its reputation among tuners and racers alike for being one of the best all-wheel drive chassis around. 

But before the diamond-badged brand decided to bring in the 'Evo' moniker, the VR-4 ruled the rally roost, and quickly became an icon in the New Zealand car scene.

Thanks to the Evo, the 4G63 engine is probably Mitsubishi's most well-known engine, but it made its first appearance in the Galant VR-4, where it was much-loved. 

This 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine supposedly made 177kW and 304Nm of torque, and was mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Power was sent to all four wheels, and it even featured a four-wheel steering system. 

Given that these cars were such a hit in the New Zealand car community, finding one that managed to avoid modifications is easier said than done, and immaculate models like this are almost non-existent. 

Considering that this VR-4 has covered over 116,000km since it left the factory, it is in incredible condition, and features an interior that looks like it has come straight from the '80s. 

It wears a set of 15-inch OZ Racing alloys in silver, which obviously aren't factory, but are period correct, and only compliment the VR-4's factory look. 

