Relive the golden years with this immaculate Mitsubishi Galant VR-4

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution has become a known name thanks to its reputation among tuners and racers alike for being one of the best all-wheel drive chassis around.

But before the diamond-badged brand decided to bring in the 'Evo' moniker, the VR-4 ruled the rally roost, and quickly became an icon in the New Zealand car scene.

Thanks to the Evo, the 4G63 engine is probably Mitsubishi's most well-known engine, but it made its first appearance in the Galant VR-4, where it was much-loved.

This 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine supposedly made 177kW and 304Nm of torque, and was mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Power was sent to all four wheels, and it even featured a four-wheel steering system.

Given that these cars were such a hit in the New Zealand car community, finding one that managed to avoid modifications is easier said than done, and immaculate models like this are almost non-existent.

Considering that this VR-4 has covered over 116,000km since it left the factory, it is in incredible condition, and features an interior that looks like it has come straight from the '80s.

It wears a set of 15-inch OZ Racing alloys in silver, which obviously aren't factory, but are period correct, and only compliment the VR-4's factory look.

Click here to view the listing