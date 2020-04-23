Renault New Zealand confirms it will be "open for business" during Alert Level 3

Renault New Zealand has become the latest distributor to announce its plans to offer services when New Zealand's Alert Level 4 lifts at midnight on Monday, April 27.

Like Hyundai New Zealand and Isuzu New Zealand, who both made announcements off the back of the government's lockdown lift confirmation, Renault has said it will be taking extra measures to ensure the safety of consumers.

It will offer contactless test drives and servicing, via various 'click and collect' options. Renault dealerships will remain closed to the public, but those wanting services will be instructed to carry out processes at their local dealership.

“We are open for business, however we will be operating under very different circumstances,” says Sam Waller, Renault New Zealand General Manager.

“Our priority as we enter Alert Level 3 is to deliver our services in a way that protects the safety and wellbeing of our customers, staff and the communities we operate in.”

“Dealerships will be applying stricter cleaning and sanitisation standards, to ensure Ministry of Health guidelines and adhered to,” Renault New Zealand added in its press statement.

“Clearly documented and distributed policies and guideless have been sent to all dealership staff, which outlines hygiene and sanitation requirements for servicing and test drives.”

