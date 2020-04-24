Renault New Zealand launches virtual showroom: video tours, real-time walkarounds

Renault New Zealand has launched a new online virtual showroom where customers can be guided around the latest models using video call technology.

Showrooms still won’t be open to the public when NZ goes to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday April 28, but online service means that potential customers can still browse and receive advice on models in real-time, when it suits them.

“The Renault Virtual Showroom enables potential customers to get up close and personal with our vehicles while they are stuck at home,” says Renault NZ general manager Sam Waller.

When visiting the Renault website, customers can book an appointment to view a particular model in a live virtual tour with the help of a Renault Specialist, who is able to introduce a static vehicle and conduct a detailed walkaround.

“Sometimes pictures just don’t justice,” says Waller. “By using video call technology our Specialists are able to show the customer the model in detail, and answer any questions then and there - just like being shown around a new car in a physical showroom.

“All of the features of each car can be fully explained, from guiding through the R-Link infotainment centre on the Koleos to how to put the zero-emissions Zoe on charge, or slide the rear seats of the Captur.”

To give customers an idea of the relative practicality of various models, Specialists will have a range of real-life props on hand, such as golf clubs, a car seat and pram, and other general luggage items.

Customers can book a contactless test drive or receive a brochure to continue their research.

Renault Finance will also operate through the Virtual Showroom, to discuss trade-ins, finance and leasing options.

The Renault Virtual Showroom is open for live tours between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Customers select the model they are interested in, select a date and book a 30-minute time slot. An email confirmation with the virtual appointment link is sent for customers to join the call.