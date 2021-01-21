Renault's feisty new Megane R.S Trophy confirmed for NZ

There are no two ways about it, the hot hatch segment includes the most interesting and easily accessible performance vehicles in the world right now, and Renault is about to add another option here in New Zealand.

Just recently, Renault confirmed that the new Megane R.S Trophy will be hitting NZ showrooms within the first quarter of 2021, joining the regular R.S and TrophyR models already on sale.

First and foremost, the Trophy has been given a healthy power boost which brings it level with the other big players of the hot hatch world. 220kW and 420Nm are the new numbers here.

Like Volkswagen's Golf TCR, it gets a limited-slip differential at the front to keep power delivery linear, and a rigid Cup frame as well as stiffer suspension and a tougher anti-roll bar.

Combined with the new power and torque figures, this stiff chassis makes it one of the most competitive hot hatch options on the track.

In the aesthetic department, the Trophy is very similar to the regular R.S, bar a couple of additions. A new set of wheels with red accents and LED headlights are the main differences on the outside.

Moving inside you'll find a cabin covered with red and grey upholstery, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Buyers can also opt for a set of Recaro bucket seats if they so wish.

“Whilst hot hatches are a low volume model here in New Zealand, the Mégane R.S Trophy is an important model for the Renault brand and has many local enthusiasts,” says Renault New Zealand general manager Sam Waller.

As usual, the manual option comes in cheaper at $65,990, with the EDC automatic model starting from $68,990. If you're after the Recaros, they'll set you back $2,900, and a sunroof goes for $1,990.