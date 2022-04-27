Renovated Mazda Museum is reopening in May

Mazda Motor Corporation’s Mazda Museum, located in its Hiroshima headquarters, has undergone a full renovation. The museum showcases historic vehicles and exhibits of the company’s history since its foundation.

Due to open to the public on May 23 this year, the museum’s spatial design and displays have seen a complete makeover with the aim to provide customers and people in the community with a space in which they can grow closer to Mazda, as well as to strengthen the Museum’s role as a base for communication of the Mazda brand.

Additionally, the online virtual Mazda Museum has been launched to allow many more visitors to browse through the museum’s displays.

With a monotone colour scheme coupled with warm lighting and wooden surfaces, the new Mazda Museum’s interior and exterior were all designed in accordance with the latest Mazda brand design concept, providing an elegant yet cosy space for visitors.

The museum has 10 different exhibit zones with decor and lighting that match each zone’s theme. The entire museum has been designed to provide visitors with a narrative experience of Mazda’s vision for the next century and the thoughts that have gone into the past 100 years of Mazda manufacturing.

Furthermore, the entrance hall offers an area for visitors to relax and grow closer to the brand while enjoying the sight of the latest Mazda models on display. They will continue to offer the popular factory tours, during which visitors can observe real vehicle assembly lines in operation.

The now open online virtual Mazda Museum provides guided virtual tours with detailed explanations for each zone and immersive drone footage from inside the museum. Mazda Kids Channel will also be available to provide easy-to-understand explanations for kids about the automotive industry and Mazda’s car making.

Mazda aims to become a brand that creates strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars — the joy of driving — and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people’s lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody’s spirits.

Museum Exhibits

Entrance hall: Embodies Mazda brand style and showcases the latest Mazda models

Zone 1: 1920 – 1959: Origin of Monotsukuri (car making) spirit

Zone 2, 3: 1960+: Paving the way to becoming a diversified vehicles manufacturer (1)

Zone 4: Motor sports: A global challenge for Mazda, its prestige and its technology

Zone 5, 6 and 7: 1960+: Paving the way to becoming a diversified vehicles manufacturer (2)

Zone 8: Technology: Mazda’s human-centric Monotsukuri

Zone 9: Vehicle assembly line tour

Zone 10: Mazda’s vision for the next 100 years