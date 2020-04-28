Rental companies offering cars to essential Kiwi workers for just $10 a day

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the silver linings has been watching the different individuals and companies rally around both the vulnerable and the world's essential workers.

Among the many challenges that essential workers face is transportation. Reduced public transport scheduling is making going to and from work harder for some. Two rental car companies are hoping to do their part in making things easier.

Who's open during lockdown? Read Driven's Covid-19 NZ auto directory

Avis and Budget Car Rentals have announced that they will offer rental cars to essential workers for $10 a day, with pricing capped at $15 a day for intermediate-size SUVs.

"While everyone in New Zealand is making sacrifices, it is our essential workers who are going above and beyond to keep our country moving. We want to help keep them moving with a special rate on rentals," says Avis on its website.

"We know that right now our usual means of transport may be unsafe or unavailable so we want to ensure that those who need it, can arrive safely at work while observing social distancing measures.

"Between now and 30 June 2020, essential services workers can rent with Avis from $10 per day at select Avis New Zealand locations. This fixed daily price for a range of vehicles which will be no more than $15 per day, depending on vehicle size."

Avis lists essential workers as anyone who is working as in health or social care, paramedics, disability and aged care workers, pharmacist and pharmacy workers, those in public safety or national security, education and childcare, supermarket staff, airport workers, transport workers, and others with a letter from the government specifying their essential status.