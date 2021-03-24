Rented Lamborghini and Porsche crash in Sydney as wild weather causes havoc

Over the last few days, New South Wales has been hit by a significant weather bomb that dumped more than 900mm of rain, and has left a lot of the state underwater.

While drivers have been advised to avoid driving through the wild weather, this hasn't stopped a pair of supercar drivers who thought that their extremely expensive rides could handle the wet.

They may have been correct for the most part, but a combination of surface water and oodles of power has left both a Lamborghini Aventador and a Porsche 911 Turbo wrecks.

According to a local report, the driver of the black 911 Turbo crashed into a truck after losing control in the suburb of Greystanes. Witnesses claim that the Porsche crossed the centre line at speed before the collision.

Around 12km away in Horsley Park, a Lamborghini Aventador met a similar fate when the driver lost control, and slammed into a tree. The impact was enough to rip the passenger door from the car.

The Daily Mail reported that both of the supercars were rented to take part in the same wedding procession on the 21st of March.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in either of the accidents, but the two occupants from the Porsche 911 were taken to hospital by friends.

Numerous warnings have been issued to drivers across the state by Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York, explaining: "Once it gets to that level your vehicle could float away... you cannot control what will happen.

"You are putting your life and that passengers at risk as well as my and other Emergency Services that will go out and respond to your call."