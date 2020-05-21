Report: Alpine A110 on the chopping block as Renault looks to cut costs

It's no surprise that the automotive industry has felt the effects of the Covid-19 restrictions around the world, and like most businesses, automakers are looking to cut costs wherever possible.

French manufacturer Renault, which is part of the larger Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is gearing up to release a cost-cutting plan, and is rumoured to be closing several factories.

One of the factories that is said to be in the firing line is Renault's Dieppe, France plant where the popular Alpine A110 sports car is currently built. If this does close, it could spell the end of the quirky little car.

The A110 was introduced to the world back in 2017 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and has been a sales success ever since. In September of 2018, there was a 14-month waiting list for it.

Renault's plant in Dieppe only employs around 400 people, making it one of the smallest factories, and it's unclear as to whether Renault plans to move A110 production to another site.

News of Alpine's possible demise comes just a few months after the A110 Legende GT was unveiled, which was limited to 400 units. But according to Renault CEO Clothilde Delbos, there'd be "no taboos" when it comes to cutting costs.

Even before the Covid-19 restrictions came into effect, Renault seemed to be on shaky ground due to the bizarre departure of Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn last year.

While the Alpine A110 may be in hot demand, keeping a low-volume car in the production doesn't make great financial sense in the scheme of things, so the A110 may die an untimely death.