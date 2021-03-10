Report: BMW's highly-anticipated M3 wagon to be auto only

While some of BMW's coolest cars have been station wagons, the German brand is yet to offer the high-performance M3 in wagon form, but that's something that's set to change next year.

Late last year it was confirmed that the new M3 (the controversial-looking one) will be released as an estate for the M Performance enthusiasts that have to carry more than just the shopping.

Potential buyers of this new M3 here in New Zealand will already be aware that the manual transmission-equipped models won't be reaching our shores, but a recent report hints at the wagon exclusively getting the auto trans.

Interestingly, it seems that the long-roof Touring will only be built in the range-topping Competiton xDrive guise, meaning that enthusiasts not only miss out on a manual wagon, but also a rear-wheel drive one.

Like the regular sedan, this M3 will get the 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine making 375kW/650Nm. It will be connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which will send power to all four wheels.

While this is a hard pill to swallow for those hoping for a manual, rear-wheel drive wagon, we should count our blessings that it is even making its way down under, as it has been confirmed that America is missing out on it.

We are still a wee way off either model though, with production for the M3/M4 slated to start through the middle of next year, and the Touring near the end of 2022. Due to these dates, we can't imagine that we'd see an M3 wagon until mid-2023.