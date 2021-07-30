Report: Chevrolet's iconic Camaro set to be replaced by electric sedan

It should come as no surprise to hear that another automotive brand is looking to clean up its act by replacing a V8-powered car with an electric one, but this one stings a little bit more than others.

A recent report out of America revealed that Chevrolet's iconic Mustang-battling Camaro might be replaced by an electric performance sedan in the not-too-distant future.

Click here to view all Chevrolet Camaro listings on DRIVEN

This news has come from a General Motors report in which the American giant spoke about its transition to electric vehicle production. Specifically, the release talks about how it "won't stick to the standard cadence of face-lifts and redesigns" and should "ride out the current generation before making way for EVs."

This comes as little surprise as the Camaro has faced slow sales in its home country for quite some time now, compared to the Mustang which still seems to be a strong seller.

Not only will this mean that the Camaro ditches its iconic V8 engine, but adding an extra pair of doors will surely rile up a few die-hard Camaro fans. But from what we've seen from Ford with the Mustang Mach-E, it seems that these die-hard fans aren't a massive consideration anymore.

Even if the Camaro is 'replaced' by this electric model, it doesn't mean that it will retain the same name, which could be a good thing. It might be time to retire that moniker, anyway.

With a slated production date of 2024, this proposed electric Camaro could face some stiff competition from the likes of Dodge with and Ford with their own electric 'muscle' cars.

While the next generation of electric muscle won't sound the same as the last, the instant torque provided by electric power should mean that performance is only increased. We can also imagine that an artificial V8 soundtrack is also thrown in for good measure.