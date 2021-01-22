Report: Ford to go all-electric with Mustang by 2029

It's one of America's most iconic badges, but the Ford Mustang might be going all-electric by 2029 if a recent industry report is correct.

First introduced with straight-six and V8 engine options, an eight-cylinder lump has always been offered in the original pony car, but that could be set to change if the range goes electric.

While it doesn't please the Mustang purists, Ford has been hinting at an all-electric Mustang for quite some time now, with the introduction of the Mach-E last year, and the fully-electric Cobra Jet 1400 drag car.

Further proving this point, Ford went as far as to reveal a manual-equipped Mustang coupe at SEMA back in 2019, which was an impressive feat of engineering above all else.

At the time of the show, Ford's chief product development and purchasing officer Hau Thai-Tang said: "Ford has made no secret of the fact that we are electrifying our most popular nameplates."

Interestingly, Ford recently revealed a monster 6.8-litre V8 that's reportedly being developed for use in the F-150 and the Mustang, which might be one way to send the petrol-powered Mustang off with a bang.

But with international emission regulations getting stricter, and every brand is going to have to find ways to adapt, and unfortunately for the V8, it's the first on the metaphorical chopping block.