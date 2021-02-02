Report: Four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C63 to be more powerful than outgoing V8

It was always going to be a matter of time before the iconic V8 in Mercedes-AMG's C63 meets its end, and according to recent reports, emissions standards are forcing the German brand to ditch it with the current model.

Before the diehard V8 start to hurl abuse, it's worth noting that AMG is cooking up an extra special hybrid to throw in the new sedan, one that apparently will make even more power than the outgoing model.

According to the UK's Car Magazine, the next-generation C63 will produce a whopping 410kW and 800Nm of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-litre hybrid that it will share with the A45 S.

C63 fans will notice that these figures are bigger than what the current model offers — to the tune of 35kW 100Nm. It's also 35kW and 200Nm more than BMW's new six-cylinder M3.

To reduce traction issues present with the current model, this new one will use AMG's latest '4Matic+' variable all-wheel-drive system, which can send a majority of power to the rear wheels.

While the C63 is ditching the burly V8, the addition of this all-whee drive system means that its curb weight now sits at 2000kg, which is 400kg more than Alfa Romeo's Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Despite this extra weight, the AMG will still rocket to 100km/h from a standstill in 3.5 seconds, which is half a second faster than the current rear-drive model.

Arguably the biggest improvement over the V8 model is the improved economy that will come with the hybrid mill. It reportedly brings the figure down to 3.0L/100km from the current 10.6L/100km.

Set to debut in 2022, the Mercedes-AMG C63 4Matic+ EQ Power Sport should be making its way down under in the middle of the year, after going on sale in Europe in early 2022.