Report: High-performance Toyota Supra variant to get BMW M3's engine

By Andrew Sluys • 14/07/2020
It could be argued that the most controversial car to release in 2019 was the reborn Toyota Supra. Not because it wasn't up to everyone's expectation performance-wise, but because it sits on the BMW Z4 platform.

While joining forces with BMW may not please the die-hard JDM fans, it was a smart move from Toyota as if anyone knows what they're doing with straight-six engines, it's Bavaria's best. 

A recent report out of Best Car in Japan has revealed that a new GRMN version of the Supra may be getting a twin-turbo six from the new BMW M3, making for an extremely high-performance variant.

As it stands, the current 3.0-litre turbo engine makes a respectable 250kW and 500Nm of torque, which is nothing to sneeze at, and propels the GR Supra to 100km/h in under four seconds. 

If the proposed GRMN Supra does end up with this M3 engine, it would make a hefty 381kW and 600Nm of torque, two figures that will rival Nissan's iconic R35 GT-R. 

To deal with this extra grunt, the eight-speed transmission will reportedly be swapped out for a seven-speed DCT. This comes as strange news considering that the new M3/M4 reportedly uses an eight-speed torque converter.

These proposed changes are rumoured to happen in 2023, meaning that the next-generation M3/M4 would've had a fair bit of time in the spotlight before the Supra takes on its power plant. 

