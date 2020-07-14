Report: High-performance Toyota Supra variant to get BMW M3's engine

It could be argued that the most controversial car to release in 2019 was the reborn Toyota Supra. Not because it wasn't up to everyone's expectation performance-wise, but because it sits on the BMW Z4 platform.

While joining forces with BMW may not please the die-hard JDM fans, it was a smart move from Toyota as if anyone knows what they're doing with straight-six engines, it's Bavaria's best.

A recent report out of Best Car in Japan has revealed that a new GRMN version of the Supra may be getting a twin-turbo six from the new BMW M3, making for an extremely high-performance variant.

As it stands, the current 3.0-litre turbo engine makes a respectable 250kW and 500Nm of torque, which is nothing to sneeze at, and propels the GR Supra to 100km/h in under four seconds.

If the proposed GRMN Supra does end up with this M3 engine, it would make a hefty 381kW and 600Nm of torque, two figures that will rival Nissan's iconic R35 GT-R.

To deal with this extra grunt, the eight-speed transmission will reportedly be swapped out for a seven-speed DCT. This comes as strange news considering that the new M3/M4 reportedly uses an eight-speed torque converter.

These proposed changes are rumoured to happen in 2023, meaning that the next-generation M3/M4 would've had a fair bit of time in the spotlight before the Supra takes on its power plant.