Report: Hummer's new electric truck may weigh over 4 tonnes

Back in the day, the Hummer was a gas-guzzling behemoth reserved for Hollywood's rich and famous, but as the brand attempted to appeal to a wider audience, the SUVs became less desirable.

It's a good thing that GMC decided to return to the roots of the classic Hummer when designing the new electric one, but it seems that it is going to be an absolute monster on the road.

According to a recent report out of America, the Edition 1 Hummer will feature three electric motors, capable of producing more than 700kW, and will tip the scales at over 4,100kg.

To put this into perspective, Ford's popular Ranger Raptor ute only weighs 2,744kg. For a closer comparison, you'd have to look at a GMC Sierra 3500HD with dual wheels, which weighs around 300kg less than the Hummer.

It's no new fact that batteries are heavy, and this accounts for a lot of that extra weight in the Hummer. It is reportedly fitted with a 200kWh battery, which around double the size of the unit fitted to the faster Tesla you can currently buy.

Despite this, the Hummer EV is shaping up to be quite the performer, with more than 15,000Nm of torque of tap. It will supposedly hit 100km/h from a standing start in just three seconds, and feature a range of over 560km.

It's still unclear whether the Hummer EV will be built in a right-hand drive layout or not, but given GM's recent departure from all right-hand drive markets, we are doubtful.

There's still a small chance of GMSV picking up the model in Australia, and converting it to right-hand drive, but we'll have to wait and see.