Report: Hydrogen-powered Ford Ranger to go on sale at $200K

While the majority of the automotive industry is working on electric vehicles, a few brands are looking further down the track, and into hydrogen power - something that blends the best of both worlds.

One of these hydrogen-friendly brands is an Australian outfit by the name of H2X, which is looking to sell its hydrogen-converted Ford Rangers to the public from April next year.

As a fuel-cell vehicle, the H2X Warrego uses electric motors to drive the wheels, like an EV does, but stores its power in the form of hydrogen tanks instead of having traditional electric batteries.

It is set to be offered in three trim levels; the Warrego 66, Warrego 90, and Warrego 90 XR, with each featuring differing power levels.

As the name suggests, the 66 and the 90 get 66kW and 90kW fuel cells, and power sits at 200kW and 220kW.

At the top of the range sits the 90 XR, which gets a 9.3kg hydrogen fuel tank - increased from 6.2kg in the 90. Maximum range sits around the 750km mark, with refueling reportedly taking just five minutes.

In terms of pricing, an official figure is yet to be released, but an Australian outlet reported that the Warrego will start at $196,000 over the ditch. The range-topping 90 XR is reportedly going to start at $260,000.

“This converted pick-up gives us the chance to do some testing, but also gives us a great chance to put it in the hands of our partners and then be able to have running vehicles on the roads they will be operated,” H2X Global CEO Brendan Norman told Australian outlet CarSales in July.

“It’s been an interesting ride going through the fundraising process over the last 12 months. [...] We had some activities from overseas with people wanting to come in but then an Australian group Liberty Venture Capital have decided to come on-board to help us through the first rounds and get us moving.”