Report: Just 2000 cars left to sell at Holden dealerships

After General Motors pulled the plug on iconic Australian brand Holden back in February this year, dealerships across Australia and New Zealand have been working hard to move the remaining stock.

A recent Car Advice report claims that just 2000 vehicles are still to be sold, and dealerships have already started taking down Holde signage, making room for another brand to take its place.

A few dealers are still waiting for new vehicles to arrive, as a shipment of Colorados from Thailand, and a bunch of new Commodores from Germany are still in transit.

When news first broke of Holden's demise, General Motors claimed that the brand would be retired by the end of 2020, but parts and service support would be offered for another ten years.

The fact that just 2000 cars still remain in Holden's possession likely means that the brand will fizzle out well before the end of the year. Impressive discounts offered on current models only serve to cut this time down even further.

These discounts are reportedly provided at the dealer's discretion, with some choosing to hold out as long as possible to make the most of the bonus, while others were moving stock as quickly as possible to replace the brand.

Over the last few months, there was a lot of back and fourth between General Motors and Holde Dealers in Australia over the compensation package. It turns out that around 90 per cent of dealers have now signed off on a figure.