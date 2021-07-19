Report: Kia to end Stinger production in late 2022

Kia's Stinger was the car to replace the big, powerful family sedans from Australia that everyone loved a few years ago. But it seems that the Korean brand missed the mark.

Though the Stinger is an engaging drive with its twin-turbo V6 engine, slow sales have meant it has been on the metaphorical chopping block for quite some time, but it seems that its day has finally come.

Click here to view all Kia Stinger listings on DRIVEN

A recent report out of Korea has stated that Kia plans to finish up with Stinger production in the second half of 2022, making way for a hybrid Carnival people mover in the factory.

Interestingly, this 2022 finish date for the Stinger is around two years earlier than what Kia would've probably liked, considering that the model was only introduced in 2017.

In New Zealand and Australia, the Stinger seemed to be a hit on paper with enthusiasts looking to replace their old V8 Falcon or Commodore with something a bit more modern.

Over the ditch, Police have used the twin-turbo sedan as a highway patrol vehicle for a few years now, but there are rumours that they are set to be replaced with Dodge Chargers in certain states.

Outside of New Zealand and Australia, the Stinger is even less of a hit, with the sedan becoming the worst-selling model for Kia in North America, with just 12,556 models delivered in the first half of 2022.

Then again, the Stinger was only just refreshed at the end of last year, meaning that it still might have some time in the spotlight, so it's anyone's guess, really.