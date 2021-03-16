Report: Lamborghini isn't focused on going fast anymore

Ten years ago, top speed and acceleration were the two top priorities of any supercar brand, with performance coming in at a close third, but now with the rise of electric performance, priorities have changed.

This is because your average Joe can go out and buy a Tesla Model 3 for $100,000 and beat almost any supercar of yesterday without as much as a squeak from the tyres.

These electric vehicles have forced high-end supercar brands to rethink strategies around performance, as no matter what tech is developed, electric will always be quicker than petrol.

Just recently, Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's Asia Pacific boss opened about this dilemma in an interview with CarAdvice. Saying that handling is now the main priority, over acceleration or speed.

"If you go back to 10 years ago, probably when we were asked the parameters to measure a car with we would say top speed, acceleration and [then] handling," said Scardaoni. "Then top speed became a secondary measure, acceleration the first one. Scardaoni goes on to explain why handling is arguably a more important factor than acceleration when measuring a car's performance. After all, it's easy for car manufacturers to brag about how fast a car can accelerate from 0-60 mph in a straight line, but it still needs to be enjoyable to drive at high speed.

"What is really now making the difference is the drivability of the car, the handling," he said. "Because when you have good acceleration but the car is heavy to steer, heavy to handle, you cannot have that pleasure of driving in a really fast way."

"For sure now, handling in our opinion is one of the top priorities for a manufacturer, especially a manufacturer like Lamborghini. And for Lamborghini handling is crucial, a key parameter - handling is top number one priority."

A real-world example of this comes in the form of the new Huracan STO, which is basically just a road-going version of the Super Trofeo racer. This car uses the standard 5.2-litre V10, but has significantly improved aero for maximum downforce.