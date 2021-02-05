Report: Lexus working on new V8-powered models for 2022

While 5.0-litre V8 engines are usually associated with American muscle cars, Lexus has developed a reputation for perfecting these beefy lumps over the years, and it sounds like we're getting more.

This news comes from a recent report out of Japan, which claimed that the brand is planning on launching three new performance-orientated sedans in November this year - the IS F, LS F, and LC F.

Currently, the only cars in Lexus' line-up to use the 5.0-litre V8 is the range-topping LC 500 and the RC F, but if this news is true, buyers will have a few more eight cylinder-equipped options.

Packing 354kW and 535Nm of torque, this new naturally aspirated engine will be up 3kW/5Nm over the current V8 that's found in the aforementioned vehicles.

While no details have been revealed around powertrains, we can imagine that Lexus will stick with its tried-and-true rear-drive formula, with an eight-speed auto most likely handling the shifts.

At the top of this new F line-up will be the LC F, which is a luxury performance car that has been rumoured for quite some years now, but we haven't seen any evidence proving its existence.

This two-door beast would reportedly be powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 pumping out 493kW and 650Nm - which is almost 150kW more than what's currently offered in the LC 500.

Given the LC 500's current price tag of $220,500, we can imagine that this LC F will probably break into the $300K bracket, where it's Mercedes and BMW-built rivals sit.