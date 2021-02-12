Report: Nissan in talks to replace Hyundai on Apple's car project

It was set to be one of the biggest tech-related partnerships that the automotive industry had ever seen, Hyundai and Apple's partnership came crumbling down earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, it hasn't taken long for rumours to spill about other manufacturers attempting to jump on Apple's hype train, and Nissan is reportedly the new contender for the partnership.

Just recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Nissan had expressed interest in working on a project with the tech giant.

When asked about the possibility, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida responded by saying that the Japanese brand aims to “work with companies that are knowledgeable, with good experience, through partnership and collaboration.”

When it comes to tech companies that know what they're doing in modern times, you can't really look past Apple with its recent success. So it looks like the partnership is pretty likely.

News of this potential partnership is quite a contrast from what we're used to hearing from Nissan, following all the Carlos Ghosn controversy over the past couple of years.

After a massive restructure and a new electric initiative, it looks like the Japanese brand is on the up, so now could prove to be the perfect time to form an allegiance with Apple.

It's also worth noting that Nissan is one of the most successful brands in the electric game, with its all-electric Leaf taking the automotive industry by surprise, and then selling like hotcakes.