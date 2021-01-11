Report: Tesla's 'game-changing' $35,000 EV to arrive by 2022

While Tesla's Model 3 was marketed around the world as the affordable way to get into luxury electric motoring, the reality of a $70,000 electric sedan landed in New Zealand missed the mark a little.

A recent report out of China has revealed that a third model is being readied for production at the Shanghai plant alongside the Model 3 and Model Y SUV — and it might actually be "affordable".

Unofficially, dubbed the 'Model 2" it will reportedly be based on the Model 3's rear and all-wheel drive platform. Pricing will supposedly start at 160,000 Chinese yaun, which equates to around $35,000 here in NZ.

A few months ago, Elon Musk acknowledged plans to build the car at Tesla's Battery Day event, and mentioned that it will arrive in around three years complete with fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Details of the EV's powertrains, interior, styling, and exterior still remain a mystery, although a rendering emerged around this time last year, hinting at what a smaller Tesla model would look like.

If this 'Model 2' did arrive at the reported sub-$40K asking price, it would become the cheapest electric car sold in New Zealand. Currently, that title belongs to MG with its $48,990 ZS EV.