Return of the MPS? 2021 Mazda3 might get turbo power and AWD

Since the introduction of the current-generation Mazda3, the Japanese brand has been pretty clear with their plan of not turning the hatch into a hot hatch again, like the iconic MPS.

While this was somewhat heart-breaking to hear, all is not lost on the speedy 3 front, as a recent leak from a Mazda dealership in America hints at the fact that the hatch might be gaining a turbocharged power plant alongside an all-wheel drive system.

According to Jalopnik, who first came across this leak, the documents reportedly mention that both body styles of the 2021 Mazda3 will be able to be optioned with the turbo engine and AWD system.

While this is great news on the performance front, it looks like the option of a manual transmission will be limited to the top-trim Premium Package.

The leaks come from a set of codes that mention a "Mazda3 HB PP turbo," with HB meaning hatchback. It's still unknown as to what "PP" means, but most have assumed that it is the Premium Package. We can only hope that it stands for "Performance Package" instead.

Last year, numerous reports hinted at the existence of a hot hatch sitting on the 2020 Mazda3 platform, but this reportedly never received corporate authorisation.

Mazda3 program manager Kotu Beppu went on record saying that he wanted a hot hatch to happen, suggesting that the 2.5-litre turbocharged engine from the CX-5 would be the perfect power plant.

Right now, it's still unknown as to what path Mazda is planning to take with the 2021 3, but we won't be holding out for a miracle.

