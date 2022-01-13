Revealed: 2024 BMW M5 will be a plug-in hybrid

It seems as though the rumours were true. According to spy photos, BMW will be electrifying the next generation M5.

The next generation BMW 5 Series is set to launch in 2023, and the spy photos reveal that the automakers have began development on the new M5 super sedan which is planned to arrive the following year.

A sticker on the drivers door reveals the car is a "Hybrid Test Vehicle," which tells us the car will be electrified. But interestingly, there's an obvious flap on the drivers side front wing/fender which means the car will be a PHEV. The cap is roughly the same shape, size, and position as what you'll find on the current 545e xDrive. Rumour has it, the car could borrow the powertrain from the upcoming XM super-SUV, which will apparently develop 550kW.

But the question on everyone's lips, will BMW keep the V8? According to an interview done late last year with ex-M CEO Markus Flasch, engineers are still trying to find ways to make both the eight cylinder and the inline six more efficient at minimising fuel consumption and lowering emissions to comply with stricter emission regulations. He even went so far as to say that both performance engines will be around in 2030 at least.

What we do know, is the XM, which is coming to production towards the end of the year, will have an electric motor working in conjunction with a V8. The SUV will probably use the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from the current most powerful BMW, the M5 CS, combined with a hybrid system from the 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid. The expected power from this would be 550kW and 1000Nm torque.

The pre-production images of the M5 are heavily camouflaged, but it's clear that the styling will be quite different from the current model. The front kidney grilles are larger, and are flanked by a set of much smaller and more narrow headlights with laser light technology. The bonnet looks rather smooth, without the clutter of vents or scoops. Though, it is covered by riveted panels which suggests that BMW is hiding the true design.

The car sports a set of quad tailpipes which are set within a deeply sculpted rear bumper, and the taillights are looking to be much smaller than they have been previously. And again, there are riveted panels which disguise what could be a small lip spoiler.

While there is still much to be revealed, the new M5 is expected to go on sale in 2024.