Revealed: Controversial styling debuts with the new BMW 4 Series Coupe

After what feels like an eternity of 'is that grille for real?' chit chat, BMW has finally unveiled its new 4 Series Coupe; huge nostrils and all.

Showcased for the first time overnight, the new two-door follows the new 5 Series' tact of placing agressive styling and layers of new technology at the forefront.

So far seven engine options have been detailed.

These include two twin-scroll turbo fours for the 420i and 430i (making 135kW/300Nm and 190kW/400Nm respectively) and three diesels (a 141kW 2.0-litre, a 213kW turbo six, and a 253kW turbo six).

Fans of manual transmissions look set to go begging, with all models set to be automatic only.

The biggest announcement, though, is the inclusion of a new flagship engine. The 4-Series line-up is set to gain a new M440i xDrive model, tightening the margin between the brand's standard range and the inevitable M variant.

It features a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline six producing 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque, with an expected 0-100km/h sprint time of just over four seconds.

For what it's worth, the M4's engine will be sourced from the potent BMW X3 M and X4 M. It too is a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six.

Inside the new 4-Series lifts a lot of styling and detailing from the recently revised 3-Series. The dashboard shares more than a passing resemblance to its smaller sibling, making use of standardised BMW Live Cockpit Plus, acoustic glass, and a range of upholstery options.

The 2+2's footprint has grown over the last model, too, in every metric. It now shares the same platform as the 3-Series, with an identical wheelbase, 56mm longer length, 25mm wider width, and 25mm wider rear track. It's also 56mm lower.

BMW New Zealand has confirmed that the 420i and M440i xDrive will go on sale locally in October. For better or worse, you're unlikely to miss them with that nose.

