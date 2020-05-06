Revealed: How much will Mini's first electric car cost in New Zealand?

Mini revealed its first foray into the electric car world last August, in the form of the funky looking Cooper SE. Along with a EV-ified grille and stacks of yellow highlights, the SE was confirmed to come with a 32.6kWh lithium-ion battery and a 135kW/270Nm electric motor, making it capable of 233km of range to a charge.

Now, pricing and spec for the Mini Cooper SE in New Zealand has been announced, too.

Kiwi pricing for the Cooper SE will start at $59,900, not including on-road costs. Along with the aforementioned powertrain details, entry-level models will include adaptive LED headlights, bespoke interior trim, heads-up display, Harmon Kardon audio, and more.

That price places the Cooper SE in the same ballpark as the Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq Electric. While both of those models offer greater range than the Mini, the German/UK hatch offers a more premium cabin, much cuter styling, and that sweet sweet exclusivity that many buyers desire.

“The arrival of the Mini Electric Hatch in New Zealand heralds a new chapter for the brand - a charge into the future of electromobility without compromising the marque’s core values of creativity, vibrancy and smart urbanity,” said Brett Waudby, General Manager of MINI Australia and New Zealand.

“It is wonderful to see such a positive response we are getting to the car. Our dealers are extremely excited to add this model to our customer offering, which is sure to be an absolute thrill to drive.”

The first Mini Cooper SEs will land in New Zealand in August.

