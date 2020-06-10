Revealed: Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro track-day beast confirmed for NZ

Kiwi pricing and availability has been confirmed for Mercedes-AMG's most atmo GT — the GT R Pro.

The Pro adds more layers of boffinery on top of the AMG GT and GT R. The package trims weight, tailors the underpinnings for track shenanigans, and wraps it all in a carbon-clad shell with a neon yellow bow.

AMG coil-over suspension increases adjustability for those hoping to carve tenths and hundredths off track times, with things like the compression and rebound of the dampers ready to be tweaked. The front axle gains an adjustable carbon fibre torsion bar, the rear end is stiffened by the addition of a carbon-fibre shear panel underneath, and the engine and transmission mounts have been retuned.

Add to that the AMG Track Package, which includes a roll-cage and harnesses, and you've got a car that's ready to take on any track in the country. At a certain long circuit in Germany, name rhyming with Burger Ring, the GT R Pro was able to clock a 7min 04.632sec lap-time; six seconds quicker than the GT R.

Power from the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 hasn't changed over the 'standard' GT R, with 430kW at 6350rpm and 700Nm starting at 2100rpm on offer — all of this linked to a seven-speed dual clutch.

Just two AMG GT R Pros are on their way to New Zealand, and they'll be priced at $420,000 not including on-road costs. The two will be available exclusively from AMG Performance Centres in Auckland and Christchurch.

While two is quite a small number, consider that just 750 AMG GT R Pros are being built in total. Given the popularity of AMGs with Kiwi buyers, you can't imagine that the pair will hang around for long.

"New Zealanders continue to show their affection for Mercedes-AMG, with an appreciation of the way each vehicle looks and performs and also of the brand’s motorsport heritage," says Horst von Sanden, Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific CEO.

"We are very pleased to have secured a very limited quantity of the AMG GT R PRO for our customers who want to take the already impressive AMG GT R to the next level in performance."

