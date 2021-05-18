Revealed: Mercedes-Maybach's new S680 keeps the V12 dream alive

With tightening emissions standards around the world, big displacement engines will soon be a thing of the past, but it's good to know that brands like Mercedes-Maybach are keeping the dream alive.

Revealed just recently, the German brand's new S680 not only is the most luxurious S-Class money can buy, but also features a stonking twin-turbo V12 beneath that long bonnet.

As a more exclusive version of the regular Maybach S-Class, the S680 comes with a handcrafted 6.0-litre V12 engine that produces 463kW and a monumental 1,001Nm of torque.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed transmission, a the S680 can rocket to 100km/h from a standstill in just 4.4 seconds, before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 209km/h.

This all-wheel drive system has the power to send up to 69 per cent of the power and torque to the rear wheels. The S680 also features rear-axle steering to improve handling.

While it might have an extremely bold two-tone exterior, the interior of this Maybach is where it shines. Nappa leather covers almost everything, and it even gets a Maybach-specific scent.

A Burmester 4D surround sound system takes care of audio, and the latest MBUX infotainment system can be accessed from the screens and tablets located in the second row.

Speaking of this second row, there are just two seats, and both are fully reclining with massage functions. When it comes to keeping the bubbly cold, it gets a fridge between the two seats.

New Zealand specification and pricing is yet to be revealed, but we can imagine that it's a case of "if you have to ask..."