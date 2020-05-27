Revealed: New BMW 5-Series breaks cover with electrification and more

BMW's newly unveiled 5-Series facelift may look like a rolling 'spot the difference' game, but it comes with plenty of new features under that familiar skin.

Shown off earlier today for the first time, the 5-Series' biggest change is the inclusion of a 48V mild-hybrid on all six-cylinder variants. Naturally it's designed to improve fuel efficiency and silence the driving experienece, but it'll also take on the role of filling holes in the inline-six's torque range.

The system also provides power to the lights, windows, sound system, and heated seats among other electronic features.

M Sport variants now look more M5-ish than ever, with enlarged front and rear vents, more heavily sculpted body-kits, large wheels, and stacks of M-division badging throughout designed to make 'regulation' 5-Series models look like 'ultimate driving machines'.

The easiest way to tell a face-lifted 5-Series from its outgoing cousin is via its headlights; new models sporting a pair of distinctive hockey-stick day-time running lights. The taillights are rather different, too, going from being all red to being two-tone red and black.

On the face of it, the 5-Series interior also hasn't received much change in the course of the face-lift. But there are a few little nuggets of difference here and there. Namely, BMW's iDrive 7 interface will be standard across the range, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (having been optional subscription-based additions in the past).

The standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen is complimented by a choice of Perforated SensaTec upholstery, Dakota leather, or Nappa leather depending on the spec you're choosing.

Speaking of spec, there is set to be an absolute tsunami of different 5-Series variants available globally. Sedans are available as a 520i, 520d, 530i, 530e, 530e xDrive, 540i, and 545e xDrive among others, while most of those are replicated in the 5-Series 'Touring' (aka station wagon) line-up.

Four different powertrains have been profiled overseas; a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four making 185kW/350Nm, a 2.0-litre petrol four hybrid making 214kW/420Nm, a 3.0-litre inline six TwinPower turbo making 250kW/450Nm, and a 4.4-litre TwinPower turbo making 390kW/750hp and capable of hitting 100km/h in around 3.7 seconds on its way to a 250km/h top speed.

Phewf, breathe out.

If that sounds confusing, then it's worth acknowledging that it's not yet been confirmed which models are coming to New Zealand. Naturally, we'll keep you posted when more information about the big German sedan comes down the pipeline.

