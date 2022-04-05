Revealed: New Zealand one of the 20 least stressful countries to drive in

New research from Confused.com has analysed four different stressful driving factors.

The study took into consideration factors such as the number of speed cameras, quality of driving infrastructure, number of fatal accidents and number of cars per km of road, in 49 different countries around the world.

It then combines these factors to reveal a stressful driving “score” in each of the countries analysed, to reveal which countries are the most and least frustrating to traverse by car.

Denmark, popularly described as one of the happiest countries in the world, is also the least stressful to drive in - with a score of just 27 out of 100, with Finland tying in first place - also with a score of 27.

Following closely behind in third was Japan, with a low stressful driving score of 28.

The least stressful countries to be a driver were dominated by European locations, 11 countries featuring in the top 20 - from Spain, Sweden and Hungary to Slovakia, Slovenia and Portugal, all with stressful driving scores ranging from a low 28 to 43.

New Zealand just scraped into the list, becoming the 20th least stressful country to drive in.

The top 20 least stressful countries to drive a car in