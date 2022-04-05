Home / News / Revealed: New Zealand one of the 20 least stressful countries to drive in

Revealed: New Zealand one of the 20 least stressful countries to drive in

05/04/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

New research from Confused.com has analysed four different stressful driving factors. 

The study took into consideration factors such as the number of speed cameras, quality of driving infrastructure, number of fatal accidents and number of cars per km of road, in 49 different countries around the world.

It then combines these factors to reveal a stressful driving “score” in each of the countries analysed, to reveal which countries are the most and least frustrating to traverse by car.

Denmark, popularly described as one of the happiest countries in the world, is also the least stressful to drive in - with a score of just 27 out of 100, with Finland tying in first place - also with a score of 27.

Following closely behind in third was Japan, with a low stressful driving score of 28. 

READ MORE

The least stressful countries to be a driver were dominated by European locations, 11 countries featuring in the top 20 - from Spain, Sweden and Hungary to Slovakia, Slovenia and Portugal, all with stressful driving scores ranging from a low 28 to 43.

New Zealand just scraped into the list, becoming the 20th least stressful country to drive in.

The top 20 least stressful countries to drive a car in

Rank

Country

One speed camera every XX km

Quality of road infrastructure (/100)

Fatal accidents per 100,000 population

Number of cars per km of road

Stressful driving score (/100)

1

Denmark

3,727.90

76.2

2.66

33.4

27

2

Finland

425.89

71

4.00

5.8

27

3

Japan

87,055.14

84.8

3.67

50.8

28

4

Spain

328.29

78.4

2.89

33.1

28

5

Saudi Arabia

543.91

69.6

0.10

22.2

29

6

Australia

628.47

65.5

0.52

16.2

29

7

United States of America

951.96

74.5

10.87

18

30

8

Sweden

248.11

71.9

1.98

8.3

33

9

Hungary

765.42

50.3

4.75

16

35

10

Slovakia

3,557.88

49.8

4.10

38.8

36

11

Ireland

9,983.00

56.7

3.00

20.5

39

12

Norway

241.48

59.2

1.73

28.7

39

13

Slovenia

314.40

65.8

3.82

28.7

40

14

Peru

5,626.88

36.4

0.84

11.6

42

15

France

293.70

73.9

3.90

30.7

43

16

Iran

173.11

48.1

1.91

63.4

43

17

Portugal

733.63

83.2

5.05

55.9

43

18

South Africa

1,407.13

59.1

25.12

9.1

44

19

Mexico

1,531.34

58.4

1.26

74.4

44

20

New Zealand

1,220.78

57.6

7.02

35.4

46

The United Arab Emirates ranks as the world’s most chaotic country in which to be a driver, with the highest stressful driving score in the rankings, 88 out of 100. Its high stressful driving score is down to its feature as the country with the second-highest number of speed cameras, the country with the most fatal accidents per 100,000 people and incredibly congested roads, with 552.5 cars per km of road. 

The UAE was followed by Bulgaria, coming in second with a stressful driving score of 80. Turkey, Italy and Hong Kong complete the top five most stressful countries to drive in, with scores varying from 76 to 78 out of 100. 

Along with Bulgaria and Italy, several other European countries made the top 10 destinations where it’s most stressful to drive, including the Czech Republic, Belgium and Poland, with stressful driving scores of at least 67 out of 100. The top 20 was made up largely of European and Asian countries, with eight locations from the European continent featuring in the top rankings, with six destinations in Asia.

The United Kingdom ranked in 18th position, with a stressful driving score of 61. 

The top 20 most stressful countries to drive a car in

Rank

Country

One speed camera every XX km

Quality of road infrastructure (/100)

Fatal accidents per 100,000 population

Number of cars per km of road

Stressful driving score (/100)

1

United Arab Emirates

1.45

83.4

2724.33

552.5

88

2

Bulgaria

100.06

40.2

6.66

171.1

80

3

Turkey

37.02

67

97.17

173.4

78

4

Italy

43.53

56.8

4.01

77.7

76

5

Hong Kong

0.17

85.6

216.16

390.1

76

6

Czech Republic

52.15

48.5

4.83

96.7

74

7

Belgium

42.02

56.4

4.20

48.4

72

8

Malaysia

995.88

72.4

22.93

91.5

72

9

Brazil

114.86

33.5

18.61

19.7

71

10

Argentina

259.01

43.4

12.61

41.6

71

11

Canada

222.93

67.2

51.20

103.6

70

12

Colombia

568.87

39.7

14.71

16.6

69

13

Philippines

0

44.8

9.69

16

68

14

Poland

541.50

55.2

6.56

53

67

15

Romania

765.32

32.6

8.52

65.7

65

16

Chile

416.05

70.1

980.94

44.9

64

17

Singapore

12.59

90.9

2.51

192.2

63

18

United Kingdom

54.72

64.4

2.44

86.4

61

19

Netherlands

148.00

90.5

36.80

61.8

61

20

Morocco

230.12

61.5

10.73

49

57

 

05/04/2022

Tags


